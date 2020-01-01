We want to create a world where humans are more resilient to emergencies by helping communities respond more quickly and effectively to crises.

Who is this for? Anyone or any type of business, community group, government, or health care organisation who needs or wants to provide help.

Our Community We are built by a team of 1100+ volunteer developers, designers, scientists, health experts, and product managers from around the world.

We connect people An altruistic platform to connect those who need help with those who can provide it.

How does this work? Help Board A community platform for individuals and organizations to offer and request aid. Local & Global Offer and request help within my community and around the world. Relevant Content Expiration periods ensure the board is always up to date.

Our Story FightPandemics is the brainchild of Manuel Gonzalez Alzuru, who was infected with COVID-19 in France. Upon returning home to Barcelona, he found he was unable to get help even though there were people who wanted to provide it.

Inspired by so many coming together, Manuel launched the project with one mission in mind: to ensure that others could connect in time.

Community Partners We want to empower communities and organizations across the world through our platform, and in order to do that, we need to work together! Ongoing collaboration with our community partners allows us to build a better platform for them, and for others.



Would you like your community to be our partner as well? We'd love to hear from you and start collaborating! Reach out at partnerships@fightpandemics.com

Current Community Partners

Press If you're a member of the press, contact us at pr@fightpandemics.com