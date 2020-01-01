Use Website In a Screen-Reader Mode
We want to create a world where humans are more resilient to emergencies

by helping communities respond more quickly and effectively to crises.

Who is this for?

Anyone or any type of business, community group, government, or health care organisation who needs or wants to provide help.

Our Community

We are built by a team of 1100+ volunteer developers, designers, scientists, health experts, and product managers from around the world.

Get Involved

We connect people

An altruistic platform to connect those who need help with those who can provide it.

How does this work?

Help Board

Help Board

A community platform for individuals and organizations to offer and request aid.

Local & Global

Local & Global

Offer and request help within my community and around the world.

Relevant Content

Relevant Content

Expiration periods ensure the board is always up to date.

Go to Help Board

Our Story

FightPandemics

is the brainchild of Manuel Gonzalez Alzuru, who was infected with COVID-19 in France. Upon returning home to Barcelona, he found he was unable to get help even though there were people who wanted to provide it.


Inspired by so many coming together, Manuel launched the project with one mission in mind: to ensure that others could connect in time.

Community Partners

We want to empower communities and organizations across the world through our platform, and in order to do that, we need to work together! Ongoing collaboration with our community partners allows us to build a better platform for them, and for others.

Would you like your community to be our partner as well? We'd love to hear from you and start collaborating! Reach out at partnerships@fightpandemics.com

Current Community Partners

Supporters

Thank You to our supporters, without them we would not be able to help communities prepare and respond to pandemics.

To learn more about how your business can become a supporter, please contact our partnerships team at partnerships@fightpandemics.com

Click on the company logo below to go to the supporter's website.

Lifetime supporters


Current supporters


Past supporters

Press

If you're a member of the press, contact us at

pr@fightpandemics.com

Go to Press Kit

Follow us on social media

#ForCommunitiesByCommunities

Or contact us at: contact@fightpandemics.com

